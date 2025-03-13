Inside this exceptional semi-rural home surrounded by open views

Nick Alcock, branch manager at Dacre, Son and Hartley in Knaresborough, marketing the property, said: “This spacious four bedroom detached family home sits in just over half an acre of private gardens, next to the Harrogate to York railway line in the hamlet of Hopperton.

“The property has been substantially altered and extended over the years and there are lovely open views over the fields that surround it.”

There’s a lounge with a feature open fireplace, a separate well-proportioned dining room, ground floor study and a superb garden room with a wood burning stove set on a raised hearth.

This room has a delightful aspect over the formal gardens with double French doors that open out onto a terrace.

The breakfast kitchen has a range of matching units, with granite work surfaces and splash backs, and it opens into a side entrance and utility.

Upstairs there is an attractive split-level landing, the principal bedroom has a modern ensuite shower room and there are three further double bedrooms, with a refitted house bathroom that includes a large walk-in shower.

Nick added: “Outside is equally as spacious, and there is a gravel driveway which provides ample off street parking and leads to a detached single garage.

"One of the main features of the property are the delightful gardens, which include a large lawned garden with two separate ponds, a gazebo and many mature trees and shrubs.”

The Old Gate House, Hopperton, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, is on the market for £695,000.

For further information visit www.dacres.co.uk or call the firm’s Knaresborough office, which is open six days a week, on 01423 864 126.

1 . The Old Gate House, Hopperton, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire A bright lounge has a feature open fireplace. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley, Knaresborough Photo Sales

2 . The Old Gate House, Hopperton, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire A double aspect garden room has lovely views that extend for miles. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley, Knaresborough Photo Sales

3 . The Old Gate House, Hopperton, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire The roomy, well equipped dining kitchen. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley, Knaresborough Photo Sales

4 . The Old Gate House, Hopperton, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire A sizeable dining room with plenty of natural light ouring in through double aspect windows. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley, Knaresborough Photo Sales