A section of the roof terrace, viewed from inside the apartment.A section of the roof terrace, viewed from inside the apartment.
A section of the roof terrace, viewed from inside the apartment.

Inside this high-spec apartment in Harrogate with stunning roof garden feature

This high-spec first floor apartment within an exclusive development offers modern and spacious living with several distinctive features.

By Sally Burton
Published 19th May 2023, 08:00 BST

One of these is the stunning roof garden, accessed from the en suite bathroom of the main bedroom.

The private roof terrace and garden is to the rear of the building, and has space for relaxed seating, or table and chairs, to enjoy summer sun and the pleasant surroundings.

An entrance hallway to the apartment has a study area and fitted storage.

There's a swish dining kitchen with fitted units, granite worktops and integrated appliances, and through bi-fold glass doors is the sitting room with a large bay window, so a stylish open plan arrangement exists when needed.

To the rear of the building is the main bedroom with en suite and fitted wardrobes, along with the roof garden.

A guest double bedroom also has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room, while the third bedroom and a luxurious house shower roomare to the front.

There is a large, maintained, communal garden, as well as the private roof terrace, and two private parking spaces are allocated in the secure car park with fob entry. Visitor parking spaces are also available, and there's a secure bicycle store and a bin store.

The building has a 999 year lease, and the apartment owns a tenth share of the management company who own the freehold to the building.

A service charge of £125 per month includes building maintenance, insurance, and window cleaning. Ground rent is charged at £1 per annum.

This apartment in Kingsley Court, Ripon Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £580,000 with Carter Jonas, tel. 01423 523423 and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-why-this-sumptuous-property-near-harrogate-is-for-sale-at-almost-ps4m-4143885

www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-beautifully-updated-victorian-home-in-a-central-location-with-gardens-4135575

The quirky roof terrace garden is a feature of the three-bedroom apartment.

1. Kingsley Court, 36-40 Ripon Road, Harrogate

The quirky roof terrace garden is a feature of the three-bedroom apartment. Photo: Carter Jonas

The approach to the apartment within an exclusive development.

2. Kingsley Court, 36-40 Ripon Road, Harrogate

The approach to the apartment within an exclusive development. Photo: Carter Jonas

A bright and spacious living room.

3. Kingsley Court, 36-40 Ripon Road, Harrogate

A bright and spacious living room. Photo: Carter Jonas

The open plan kitchen has fitted units with granite worktops.

4. Kingsley Court, 36-40 Ripon Road, Harrogate

The open plan kitchen has fitted units with granite worktops. Photo: Carter Jonas

