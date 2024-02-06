Inside this 'chocolate box' cottage near centre of Ripon

The charming and quirky cottage interior has original features, along with a recently refitted breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances, a peninsular unit and a beautiful old cast iron range.

Views of the magnificent Cathedral can be enjoyed from the lounge, with its open fireplace, and there are three bedrooms over two floors, one of which has its own en-suite shower room. Another looks out over the Cathedral.

This unique home has gas fired central heating, with pretty courtyard gardens to the front and the back of the property.

High St. Agnesgate is an established residential area close to central Ripon, with excellent schools for all age groups in the vicinity, along with a choice of top sporting facilities.

This property, 29 High St Agnesgate, Ripon, HG4 1QR is for sale at £299,950 with Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon, tel. 01765 698100 or visit www.beadnallcopley.co.uk

1 . 29 High St Agnesgate, Ripon, HG4 1QR The recently updated breakfast kitchen includes an original cast iron range. Photo: Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon Photo Sales

2 . 29 High St Agnesgate, Ripon, HG4 1QR Versatile space is open to the kitchen, with the original range. Photo: Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon Photo Sales

3 . 29 High St Agnesgate, Ripon, HG4 1QR Reception room with feature windows and fireplace. Photo: Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon Photo Sales