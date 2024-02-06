News you can trust since 1836
Inside this 'chocolate box' cottage near centre of Ripon

An appealing Grade II listed cottage that sits within the shadow of Ripon Cathedral, in the heart of the city, has come up for sale.
By Sally Burton
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 17:08 GMT

The charming and quirky cottage interior has original features, along with a recently refitted breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances, a peninsular unit and a beautiful old cast iron range.

Views of the magnificent Cathedral can be enjoyed from the lounge, with its open fireplace, and there are three bedrooms over two floors, one of which has its own en-suite shower room. Another looks out over the Cathedral.

This unique home has gas fired central heating, with pretty courtyard gardens to the front and the back of the property.

High St. Agnesgate is an established residential area close to central Ripon, with excellent schools for all age groups in the vicinity, along with a choice of top sporting facilities.

This property, 29 High St Agnesgate, Ripon, HG4 1QR is for sale at £299,950 with Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon, tel. 01765 698100 or visit www.beadnallcopley.co.uk

The recently updated breakfast kitchen includes an original cast iron range.

1. 29 High St Agnesgate, Ripon, HG4 1QR

The recently updated breakfast kitchen includes an original cast iron range. Photo: Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon

Versatile space is open to the kitchen, with the original range.

2. 29 High St Agnesgate, Ripon, HG4 1QR

Versatile space is open to the kitchen, with the original range. Photo: Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon

Reception room with feature windows and fireplace.

3. 29 High St Agnesgate, Ripon, HG4 1QR

Reception room with feature windows and fireplace. Photo: Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon

The property has stylish bath and shower rooms.

4. 29 High St Agnesgate, Ripon, HG4 1QR

The property has stylish bath and shower rooms. Photo: Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon

