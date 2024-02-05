Inside this high spec, country estate home for sale near Harrogate

Situated at the end of a tree-lined drive, The Bothy was formed when the estate was converted into apartments and individual houses, just over 20 years ago.

Its interior includes a stunning open-plan living kitchen with exposed beams, a log burning stove and a vaulted ceiling, with a separate dining room.

The social space opens through bi-folding doors to lovely gardens with a new, oak framed gazebo with a sunken firepit or barbecue..

A sitting room has access to the integral garage which serves as a swish gym and spin studio with fitted storage.

There's a boot room, a utility room, and a home office that could alternatively be a bedroom.

A contemporary bedroom completes the ground floor, with its bespoke interiors by House of Harrogate.

Above is the principal bedroom and another bedroom, both with en suite facilities. Two further double bedrooms have bespoke eaves storage.

Attractive private gardens lie to the front and side of the house.

One south and west facing garden is something of a sun trap, with various seating areas.

Private parking behind electric gates leads to the garage and gardens.

Additional benefits include an electric vehicle charging point, mains gas, and two secure storerooms.

The leasehold property is held on the balance of a 999 year lease from 2002. A management company exists and The Bothy pays circa £212 per month, with a ground rent of £50 per annum.

The management charge includes the upkeep of communal courtyards, gardens, and roadways, and covers building insurance.

The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, North Yorkshire, is priced at £1,225,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 707823.

1 . The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate The modern, open plan living kitchen, with central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate A sleek and modern hallway with a staircase leading up. A second staircase to the first floor is from a sitting room. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate A feature fireplace with stove is central to the open living area, with bi-fold doors out to the gardens. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales