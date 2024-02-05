News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Electric gates open to the property with its enclosed, lawned gardens.Electric gates open to the property with its enclosed, lawned gardens.
Electric gates open to the property with its enclosed, lawned gardens.

Inside this high spec, country estate home for sale near Harrogate

This detached home forms part of a development that is surrounded by 200 acres of parkland, yet is within a short drive of Harrogate.
By Sally Burton
Published 5th Feb 2024, 17:02 GMT

Situated at the end of a tree-lined drive, The Bothy was formed when the estate was converted into apartments and individual houses, just over 20 years ago.

Its interior includes a stunning open-plan living kitchen with exposed beams, a log burning stove and a vaulted ceiling, with a separate dining room.

The social space opens through bi-folding doors to lovely gardens with a new, oak framed gazebo with a sunken firepit or barbecue..

A sitting room has access to the integral garage which serves as a swish gym and spin studio with fitted storage.

There's a boot room, a utility room, and a home office that could alternatively be a bedroom.

A contemporary bedroom completes the ground floor, with its bespoke interiors by House of Harrogate.

Above is the principal bedroom and another bedroom, both with en suite facilities. Two further double bedrooms have bespoke eaves storage.

Attractive private gardens lie to the front and side of the house.

One south and west facing garden is something of a sun trap, with various seating areas.

Private parking behind electric gates leads to the garage and gardens.

Additional benefits include an electric vehicle charging point, mains gas, and two secure storerooms.

The leasehold property is held on the balance of a 999 year lease from 2002. A management company exists and The Bothy pays circa £212 per month, with a ground rent of £50 per annum.

The management charge includes the upkeep of communal courtyards, gardens, and roadways, and covers building insurance.

The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, North Yorkshire, is priced at £1,225,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 707823.

More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-vast-and-impressive-central-harrogate-home-4501673

www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/in-pictures-take-a-look-at-these-19-properties-in-the-harrogate-district-that-are-new-to-the-market-this-week-4501852

www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-listed-coach-house-that-has-seen-a-complete-transformation-4497270

The modern, open plan living kitchen, with central island and breakfast bar.

1. The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate

The modern, open plan living kitchen, with central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate

Photo Sales
A sleek and modern hallway with a staircase leading up. A second staircase to the first floor is from a sitting room.

2. The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate

A sleek and modern hallway with a staircase leading up. A second staircase to the first floor is from a sitting room. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate

Photo Sales
A feature fireplace with stove is central to the open living area, with bi-fold doors out to the gardens.

3. The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate

A feature fireplace with stove is central to the open living area, with bi-fold doors out to the gardens. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate

Photo Sales
A comfortable sitting or TV room.

4. The Bothy, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate

A comfortable sitting or TV room. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HarrogateBeckwithshawNorth Yorkshire