The past year has been one of extremes for the residential property market and although no dramatic turns are expected this year, the impact of fixed rate mortgages coming to an end for many people could affect affordability.

In Yorkshire and the Northeast, average house prices are 1.5 per cent higher than 12 months ago, making them two of the country’s best performing regions.

This is according to The Search Partnership, a firm based in Boroughbridge, that acts for buyers across the county and the north of England.

Director, Tom Robinson, said: “Between 2009 and June 2022, the Bank of England base rate did not rise above 1.5 per cent. Since then, we have seen the base rate rise significantly to 5.25 per cent and homeowners and buyers alike have been seeing their monthly payments increase substantially.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

"Similarly, between 1992 and the end of 2021, inflation only reached above 3.5 per cent on two brief occasions. The peak in October 2022 at over 11 per cent is unfamiliar territory for consumers."

He continued: “The lower end of the market is generally the most volatile in a downturn, especially when interest rates rise. With a 25-year term, interest only, a 1.5 per cent interest rate on a mortgage of £200,000, equates to £777 per month.

"With interest rates at six per cent, this increases to £1,289 per month. Fortunately, about 74 per cent of UK homeowners are on fixed rate mortgages and this has spread out the timings of those re-mortgaging at the end of their term, which has lessened the impact of higher rates on house prices, and probably prevented a UK housing market crash.

“What is worrying, is the fact that 1.4 million of these fixed rate mortgages will come to an end in 2024, which will have a major impact on affordability.

"It will help maintain a downward pressure on prices, as those who can’t afford their monthly payments sell, and more stock enters the market. Also, buyers tend to attempt to negotiate harder on their purchase prices when the cost of borrowing is high.

Tom Robinson and Toby Millbank from The Property Partnership

“The average house price in England has gone from £311,000 in November 2022, down to £300,000 in April 2023 and back up to £310,000 in November 2023.

"Despite the usual commentators enjoying the doom and gloom headlines, it’s a remarkably steady performance when we look back over the year.

Director, Toby Milbank, added: “However, these national and regional averages mask the fact that properties priced in excess of £1m have not performed so well.

"Achieving a guide price of between £1m and £2m has been increasingly difficult across North Yorkshire in 2023. "The Search Partnership’s analysis of higher end sales shows that the actual sale prices achieved in this bracket throughout the year, are transacting at nine per cent below their guide prices.

“As we look towards 2024, interest rates seem unlikely to rise further and may even reduce during the year. As 1.4 million fixed rate mortgages come to an end during the year, this is a major concern, and will reduce the chances of any material rises in 2024.