Location, Location, Location: These are the 17 most expensive homes in Harrogate currently for sale on Rightmove

By Dominic Brown
Published 30th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
If you’re looking for your new dream home in Harrogate, one of these stunning properties could be just for you.

Whether it’s longing for more outdoor space in which to enjoy the warmer weather, or relocating to somewhere that gives a better work-life balance, summer is when many people step up their property search.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the 17 most expensive homes in Harrogate that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

This property on Hill Foot Lane, Burn Bridge, Harrogate, is on sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £3,750,000

1. £3,750,000

This property on Hill Foot Lane, Burn Bridge, Harrogate, is on sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £3,750,000Photo: Rightmove

This property on Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, is on sale with Beadnall & Copley, priced £3,250,000

2. £3,250,000

This property on Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, is on sale with Beadnall & Copley, priced £3,250,000Photo: Rightmove

This property on Cornwall Road, Harrogate, is on sale with Myrings Estate Agents for offers over £3,100,000

3. £3,100,000

This property on Cornwall Road, Harrogate, is on sale with Myrings Estate Agents for offers over £3,100,000Photo: Rightmove

This property on Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, is on sale with Carter Jonas at a guide price of £2,950,000

4. £2,950,000

This property on Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, is on sale with Carter Jonas at a guide price of £2,950,000Photo: Rightmove

