Location, Location, Location: These are the 17 most expensive homes in Harrogate currently for sale on Rightmove

Whether it’s longing for more outdoor space in which to enjoy the warmer weather, or relocating to somewhere that gives a better work-life balance, summer is when many people step up their property search.
With that in mind, here we take a look at the 17 most expensive homes in Harrogate that are currently for sale on Rightmove.
1. £3,750,000
This property on Hill Foot Lane, Burn Bridge, Harrogate, is on sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £3,750,000Photo: Rightmove
2. £3,250,000
This property on Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, is on sale with Beadnall & Copley, priced £3,250,000Photo: Rightmove
3. £3,100,000
This property on Cornwall Road, Harrogate, is on sale with Myrings Estate Agents for offers over £3,100,000Photo: Rightmove
4. £2,950,000
This property on Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, is on sale with Carter Jonas at a guide price of £2,950,000Photo: Rightmove
