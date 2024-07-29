Inside this country home of character, with grand fireplaces and modern kitchen diner

Prospect House is an extended period property with stunning features. These include a bespoke and hand-carved stone fire surround with log burning stove in an entrance hall with limestone flooring.

Further ground floor rooms are equally impressive, from the beamed living room with an original open fire and leading to an adjoining office, to a dining room with a log burner, a bespoke farmhouse kitchen with fitted units and granite worktops, a boot room or utility, and a w.c..

A tanked TV room with flexible space occupies the basement,

Set behind electric gates with plenty of driveway space, this property offers views of glorious countryside.

Its period features blend with modern comforts to create a stylish interior within the distinctive home.

The first floor central landing leads to a spacious master suite with fitted wardrobes and a luxury bathroom that has both a corner bath and a walk-in shower.

Another double bedroom has its own en-suite and fitted wardrobes, while two further bedrooms share a shower room.

A laundry room and staircase lead to a versatile fifth bedroom in the eaves, with exposed beams and brickwork, Velux windows, and storage space.

With a detached double garage is a coal store, then there's the stable yard, and an outdoor arena.

Gardens wrap around the house, with a south-facing, flagged sun terrace.

Seven acres of agricultural land add to the estate, which despite its rural surroundings and country walks, is within easy striking distance of many services and amenities.

Prospect House, Old Bilton, Harrogate, HG1 4DH, is for sale at a price of £1,750,000, with Croft Residential, York, tel. 01904 238222.

Prospect House, Old Bilton, Harrogate, HG1 4DH An aerial view of the Grade ll-listed property.

Prospect House, Old Bilton, Harrogate, HG1 4DH A beamed dining room with exposed stone wall has a cosy log burner.

Prospect House, Old Bilton, Harrogate, HG1 4DH A grand fireplace is the focal point here, with plenty of natural light from tall windows.