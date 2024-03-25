Grand Georgian home on market in one of Sunday Times' 'best places to live'

Carefully refurbished Beechfield House, one of several prestigious properties carrying The Terrace address, has a walled garden, gated parking and garaging for multiple cars.

The house retains its high ceilings with lovely period features.

With its thriving high street and fine Georgian architecture - this house being an excellent example, Boston Spa is seen as a 'handsome' town with new housing that is attracting new families, and a popular commuter town for nearby Harrogate and Leeds, with the A1 easily accessible for main motorway links.

From the grand entrance hall which leads to two main reception rooms, is a very spacious living room with double-aspect windows looking over the grounds and tennis courts.

The bright dining room's feature window showcases the pretty rear garden.

A bespoke kitchen by Jeremy Wood Interiors is made separate from the dining room by a double-sided multi-fuel stove, and features a central island, marble worktops and a west-facing window.

An additional reception room currently serves as home gym, shower room and boot room, with an original well feature.

First floor rooms include the master bedroom with luxurious en-suite shower room, and a dressing area.

Two further bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, and there's a home office at this level.

A replica of the main suite is on the second floor, with another en suite bedroom and a final double bedroom.

An immaculate walled garden, and the outdoor swimming pool with retractable roof, complete the picture.

Beechfield House, The Terrace, Boston Spa, Wetherby, is currently for sale at a price of £2,200,000 with Beadnall and Copley estate agents, Wetherby, tel. 01937 580850 www.beadnallcopley.co.uk

