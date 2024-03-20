Chance to buy this stunning apartment in Pateley Bridge hotspot - take a look

With its handy location within the attractive town, the property is bright and spacious with a stylish open-plan layout of the living areas.

The sizeable, modern breakfast kitchen is well equipped and presented, with fitted units and a number of high-end appliances.

A central island has an integrated cooker and storage units, plus a breakfast bar to seat three people.

There are two to three larger style bedrooms in the property, and two beautifully presented bathrooms, with the added option of a study.

This ground floor apartment offers both comfort and convenience, within a much sought after location.

Its well-maintained and established garden is lawned with trees, hedges and shrubs as borders. it’s an ideal spot for relaxing outdoors and for entertaining family and friends.

Along with the garage, there is private off street parking.

Pateley Bridge is known for its picturesque location in the heart of Nidderdale, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and the small market town is both the start and finish point on the Nidderdale Way, a circular route that covers 53 miles, taking in the spectacular landscapes of the Nidd Valley in its loop.

Walking, cycling and other outdoor sports and pursuits are all well catered for, with myriad footpaths, trails and bridlepaths to choose from.

This particular residential neighbourhood is within close proximity to all the wide choice of amenities in Pateley Bridge, with excellent local and main transport links.

The apartment in Kell Grange, Ripon Road, Pateley Bridge​, Harrogate, is currently for sale at £350,000, with Dacre, Son and Hartley estate agents, tel. 01423 711010

