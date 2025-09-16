Inside 'tranquil and private' five-bedroom village home, on the market at £2.75m

​A versatile and recently renovated property with five reception rooms and five bedrooms set over two floors, Follifoot Grange has great connectivity from indoor to outdoor spaces, with extensive private gardens and grounds, and a full size tennis court.

The sweeping driveway leads to garaging for four cars, with plenty of additional parking space.

Through the front entrance is a naturally bright hallway leading to a formal living room, a dining room, a boot room, a further sitting room, and a study or home office.

Within a spacious breakfast kitchen is a central island, high-end appliances, and a pantry with an additional utility area, as well as a separate dining area.

Four first floor bedrooms all have fitted wardrobes. One bedroom has an en-suite shower room, while the remaining rooms are served by two main bathrooms.

The luxurious principal bedroom is on the second floor, and has an en suite facility, and fitted wardrobes.

Set within a rural plot of around 2.5 acres, the gardens meld easily with the natural surroundings and feature stretches of lawn, plants and trees, and paved seating areas, plus a raised decked area that's ideal for entertaining.

A private gated entrance opens to a tree-lined driveway with open and covered parking areas.

Follifoot is a picturesque village​ within easy reach of Harrogate, that is just four miles away, and Wetherby, at eight miles distant. It has its own primary school, church and village pub, all within walking distance of the house, and there’s a post office in the neighbouring village of Spofforth.

Follifoot Grange, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1EG, is for sale at a price of £2,750,000, with Croft Residential, York, tel. 01904 238222.

1 . Follifoot Grange, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1EG The grounds of the property include a tennis court. Photo: Croft Residential, York Photo Sales

2 . Follifoot Grange, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1EG A modern breakfast kitchen has high end appliances, and an adjoining dining area. Photo: Croft Residential, York Photo Sales

4 . Follifoot Grange, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1EG One of five reception rooms in the country house. Photo: Croft Residential, York Photo Sales