Inside this south-side-of-Harrogate home, on the market at just under £1.5m

This updated and extended five bedroom home on the south side of Harrogate is in a much sought after location.

Described by the agents as "finished to an immaculate standard", it has great internal space and flexibility.

Three reception rooms, with a study, conservatory, an open-plan living kitchen, cloakroom and utility are on the ground floor.

Above are the bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom, the main suite having a dressing room and en suite bathroom. One other bedroom has its own en suite facility.

Electric gates open to the driveway, that has parking space and leads to the integral garage.

A large, lawned, south-west facing rear garden has an extensive paved area, ideal for entertaining.

​The impressive kitchen with walk-in pantry overlooks the garden and has bespoke, hand-made units, with a matching island and breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include a gas hob, double oven, idishwasher, fridge and freezer, and further to these is a bespoke drinks cabinet.

Open vaults to the ceiling add to the character of the main bay-fronted bedroom, with an added skylight window, fitted dressing room and en-suite bathroom with free-standing bath and separate shower.

Another front bay window lights up the sitting room, that has a wood-burning stove, then the living room, with rear bay window, has patio doors out to the garden.

A contemporary, wall-mounted living-flame gas fire is a feature, with a built-in TV and surround-sound.

The dining room too has a bay window, then there's a study or office, and an Amdega conservatory with log burner and glazed doors overlooking the garden.

This property in Leeds Road, Harrogate, has a price tag of £1,495,000, and is for sale with Verity Frearson estate agents, Harrogate. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

1 . Leeds Road, Harrogate The bespoke kitchen with central island has integrated appliances, with doors leading out tot he garden. Photo: Verity Frearson estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Road, Harrogate The open plan living area is modern, versatile space. Photo: Verity Frearson estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Road, Harrogate The spacious Amdega conservatory. Photo: Verity Frearson estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Road, Harrogate A stunning living room has a contemporary, wall-mounted living flame gas fire, a built-in television and surround sound. Photo: Verity Frearson estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

