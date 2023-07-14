News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from July 10.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:19 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £595,000

1. St Marys Walk, Harrogate

This three bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £595,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £600,000

2. St Athans Walk, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £600,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £525,000

3. Elderberry Drive, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £525,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £295,000

4. Leadhall Lane, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £295,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HarrogateZoopla