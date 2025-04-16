Inside stunning Nidderdale home with bespoke kitchen and deluxe main bedroom suite

White Crag House has an enviable location, on a plot of a third of an acre, with landscaped gardens that include lawns, seating areas and terraces, all looking over Fewston Reservoir, open countryside and woodland.

​The stone-built farmhouse oozes character, with original features that range from ceiling beams to fireplaces and stone flagged flooring, in numerous inter-connecting rooms.

​Its flexible layout could accommodate various family lifestyles, including those with a dependent relative or teenagers.

​Immaculate inside, the house has a bespoke fitted Clarity Arts kitchen and utility room, and the unusual luxury of two en-suite bathrooms and a dressing room to the master bedroom.

​A stunning living room with feature​ fireplace ​has an arched barn window​, while th​e bespoke fitted​ dining kitchen has​ a breakfast b​ar,​ dining area​, and access to ​a south​-facing courtyard and west​-facing terrace.

​Unusually there are four bedrooms and​ five ensuite bathrooms, including the master bedroom suite​, on the first floor.

​For anyone requiring ​five bedrooms, the dressing area ​could be converted back to a bedroom​ with en-suite.

​Extensive gardens include a shed, a raised vegetable planter, and two original stone troughs, while the detached garage ​has eaves storage and an oil tank store.

White Crag House is situated in the Washburn Valley, adjacent to Timble village, and within the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty​, with lovely walks.

Timble is home to the renowned Timble Inn, a Grade II listed 18th Century Coaching Inn, with an award-winning restaurant​, while Harrogate is eight miles away.

​White Crag House, Timble, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at £1,350,000, with FSS Harrogate, tel. 01423 501211.

