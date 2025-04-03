Inside this magnificent eco-friendly home with leisure suite, for sale at £3m

With contemporary styling and sleek minimalist décor, the six-bedroom home includes a stunning 10 metre heated indoor swimming pool and gym complex.

Willow House has light and luxurious accommodation arranged over four floors. Its design has earned it an impressive grade A efficiency rating. The reception hall with sweeping turned staircase that leads to a gallery landing above sets the tone with a fresh, contemporary feel which echoes throughout the home. Two front reception rooms are used as a private study and the sitting room, with oak flooring and bay windows.

The sitting room features a Portuguese stone sealed unit gas fireplace and has sliding doors to the dining room.

From the dining room are French doors that open to the private south-west facing Indian stone terrace.

Then there's the L-shaped, 48ft open-plan living, kitchen and entertaining space that overlooks the rear garden and terraces.

The bespoke kitchen, designed by Clarity Arts, features fitted units with a central island and breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include a Quooker tap, oven, steam oven, coffee machine and dishwasher.

The triple aspect family area of this room is bright and spacious, and an adjoining utility room gives access to the integral garage. Completing the ground floor is a cloakroom and w.c.. A deluxe main bedroom on the first floor has a large dressing room and opulent en suite with freestanding bath, his and her sinks and a walk-through shower. French doors open to two potential roof terraces, with far-reaching views over the Crimple Valley.

Three further double bedrooms on the first floor all have en suites.

The second floor offers two more double bedrooms, which share a shower room and access to storage.

At the home's lower level is the leisure suite with a 38ft gym and games room, and a heated indoor swimming pool with shower and changing facilities, which open to a private terrace via French doors. There is also a plant and storeroom.

The house has underfloor heating to the ground and first floors, solar panels with a 4kw capacity, a rainwater harvesting system, CAT 5e and network-based CCTV and MVAC for efficient heat exchange ventilation.

A central vacuum system has outlets to each floor

Electric gates open to the driveway with a large turning circle and plenty of parking space.

The quadruple garage is 41ft with electric door.

A south-facing rear garden has many great entertaining spaces such as the upper terrace, and a sunny lower terrace with steps up to the lawn, bordered by mature trees and hedgerows. Towards the bottom of the garden is a pond.

​With a guide price of £3,000,000, Willow House, 22 Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 8HJ, is for sale with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.

