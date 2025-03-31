Step inside this amazing home, with original barn elements and sleek modern styling

A modern new glass and Corten steel cantilevered first floor extension adds to the facilities, along with the double garage, garden studio and garden store.

Beck Bottom Barn, in its idyllic setting just five miles from Harrogate, has around three-quarters of an acre of grounds, with views across open countryside.

A vaulted reception hall with oak front doors, and exposed beams, has Quartzite tiled floors, and a full-height Yorkshire stone fireplace with a recessed solid fuel burning stove.

The principal bedroom, with vaulted ceilings and exposed stone wall, includes his and hers dressing rooms and a luxurious en-suite bathroom, finished in grey porcelain tiling with under floor heating.

A guest bedroom with en suite shower room leads out through arched double doors to the rear terrace and gardens.

There are two further well-appointed bedrooms and a stunning house bathroom, along with an office, snug and music room that could also be a fifth bedroom. Two separate hallways lead to these rooms.

A unique winding wood, metal and glass feature staircase rises to a first floor mezzanine landing.

Solid oak wooden floors and beamed vaulted ceilings feature within the property, and a dining area has views across the barn, into the grand vaulted hall.

The living room with a Yorkshire stone fireplace and recessed burning stove has a stone surround triple window.

Within the impressive breakfast kitchen designed by Bulthaup is a wall of aluminum-fronted units housing two Gaggenau ovens and a warming drawer, a Miele larder fridge and Siemens freezer.

White silestone work surfaces top a large island unit with seating, integrated Miele appliances, induction hob and dishwasher and a Westin extractor.

A guest w.c. and utility that opens to the front courtyard are useful features, and there's a lovely multi-purpose room with bleached wood flooring, and floor-to-ceiling windows on three elevations that look out over the garden and countryside.

Along with a feature wood burning stove is a lantern ceiling with LED lighting, exposed stone work and a sliding glass pocket door to the elevated sun terrace.

Electric gates open to the driveway leading to front courtyard parking with planting, and the double garage.

Private, shaped, lawned gardens to the rear have deeply stocked borders, flower beds and meadow lawns, with paths to the garden studio and terrace.

​Beck Bottom Barn, Stainburn, Harrogate​, is for sale at £1,595,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400

