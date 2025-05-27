We take a look at the 21 most expensive homes for sale in the Harrogate district according to ZooplaWe take a look at the 21 most expensive homes for sale in the Harrogate district according to Zoopla
IN PICTURES: These are the 21 most expensive homes for sale in the Harrogate district according to Zoopla

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th May 2025, 16:05 BST
There are some incredible homes across Harrogate and we take a look at some of the most expensive ones that are currently for sale.

Some of us can only dream of buying a property like these but who knows, one day you might get lucky and win big on the lottery.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk

This seven bedroom and six bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £4,500,000

1. Brackenthwaite Lane, Pannal, Harrogate

This seven bedroom and six bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £4,500,000 Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £3,995,000

2. Ripley, Harrogate

This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £3,995,000 Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £3,700,000

3. Brackenthwaite Lane, Pannal, Harrogate

This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £3,700,000 Photo: Zoopla

This six bedroom and six bathroom detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £3,250,000

4. Burn Bridge, Harrogate

This six bedroom and six bathroom detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £3,250,000 Photo: Zoopla

