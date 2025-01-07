Inside 'enhanced' country house with stunning high spec kitchen and glazed family room

Newfields House, Galphay near Ripon, has been significantly improved by the present owners to incorporate ground source heating and solar

panels.

It features five bedrooms served by four bath and shower rooms, of which two are en suite, and there are three impressive reception rooms, including an extensively glazed family room known as the Winter Garden which has underfloor heating.

The kitchen has a breakfast area leading to an ergonomically designed work area and utility room.

The cottage connects at both ground and first floor to the main living accommodation and with minor alteration could comprise a two bedroom self-

contained unit, suitable for dependent relatives, income generating or as a home working facility.

Tim Waring, Prime Residential agent at GSC Grays said: "Newfields House is a fabulous five-bedroom period property, with parts dating back over 200 years,

offering glorious views from every room in the house and the attached cottage. Set in a beautiful location with approximately three acres of land, it includes stables and useful outbuildings.

“The light and spacious interiors, with generously sized dual-aspect rooms, make Newfields a particularly inviting home, while the surrounding fields offer

far-reaching views across the beautiful countryside.”

Newfields House benefits from a detached range of outbuildings with solar panels, garaging, and stabling, as well as a useful workshop. Further garaging is attached to both the main house and the cottage.

The outbuildings comprise three loose boxes, a tack room, a feed store, and garaging, which could be adapted to provide additional stabling in the American barn

style. The property includes 3.1 acres of predominantly grassland, ideal for equestrian use.

The property is close to the historic Fountains Abbey and internationally acclaimed Grantley Hall Hotel, with Harrogate just a short drive away.

The nearby village of Kirkby Malzeard offers local amenities, and Ripon is also within easy reach.

The A1(M) motorway provides excellent connectivity to both the North and South, while Thirsk rail station, on the East Coast main line, offers easy access to London, Newcastle and Edinburgh.

Newfields House and Cottage is on the market through the GSC Grays Boroughbridge office quoting offers over £1,250,000. Tel: 01423 740121.

