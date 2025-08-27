Inside distinguished £1.25m Knaresborough home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms

Historic Red House was built in 1835 by Peter Hobson, whose son George Andrew Hobson was the engineer behind the famous bridge built in 1905.

Original features can still be seen throughout the property, from Yorkshire stone flagged flooring, to the open spindle and baluster staircase, ornate fireplaces, sash windows, and detailed cornicing.

A spacious reception hall with an elegant staircase leads through to the main reception rooms.

The drawing room features a striking marble fireplace with coal-effect gas fire and large windows overlooking the gardens.

This opens to a charming library or study with bespoke bookshelves.

A formal dining room is ideal for entertaining, with an impressive fireplace, and a rear hallway leads to extensive cellars.

There is fitted cabinetry in the kitchen with breakfast room, along with granite and timber worktops, glazed display units, an integrated dishwasher, and a two-oven Aga.

A charming built-in window seat allows for informal dining.

To complete the ground level there's a cloakroom or w.c..

On the first floor, a split-level landing leads to the principal bedroom​ with built-in wardrobes and a contemporary en-suite shower room.

The second bedroom features a cast iron fireplace​, and a traditional family bathroom serves the additional bedrooms.

Further stairs lead to a second landing where there are two more double bedrooms and a versatile sewing room​ or study.

The second floor comprises a double bedroom and a stylish bathroom with a freestanding roll-top bath, and a large vanity basin. There is a walk-in dressing or shower room.

Set back from the road, Red House ​has off-street parking for two vehicles, with a garage door opening to ​further parking​.

The​re's a lawned ​and walled garden with well-stocked flower borders, shrubs and conifers​, while a raised decked terrace ​has stunning views across the town, the River Nidd​ and viaduct.

A double-glazed summerhouse​ is a further lovely facility.

The Red House, Bond End, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Knight Frank, covering Yorkshire, tel. 01423 222078​.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . The Red House, Bond End, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire An overview of the property in its lovely surroundings. Photo: Knight Frank, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales

2 . The Red House, Bond End, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire The hallway and staircase, with Yorkshire stone flagged flooring. Photo: Knight Frank, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales

3 . The Red House, Bond End, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire A bright and spacious reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Knight Frank, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales