Inside this dazzling modern home and gardens, in top Harrogate location

A private road leads to the high spec, detached, four bedroom property with bespoke, oak electric gates, and a double garage that has an electrically operated Italian Silverlox door, and an EV charging unit.

Entry to the house itself is through a solid oak door to a central hall that has a feature oak staircase with glass balustrade, while a double-height window allows light to pour in.

Further to this is an adjoining w.c., a large study or home office, and a handy storage cupboard, along with a utility room.

To the rear of the house, a sitting room with double height window has a Trimline Dutch remote control gas fire at its centre.

Living space is further enhanced by a stunning open plan, Schuller bespoke fitted kitchen, dining and family room.

The kitchen has Silestone work surfaces, integrated Siemens appliances, a wine cooler, a Quooker boiling water tap and a large central island.

Both the sitting and family rooms have in-line sliding doors that open to the sun terrace, with steps down to a fully enclosed lawned garden with planted borders, established trees and shrubs, and York Stone paving.

From the ​first floor galler​y landing are four individually designed double bedrooms, three of which have fully tiled, modern en suite shower rooms with designer fittings: two also have fully fitted dressing rooms.

The main bedroom has its own private balcony with a southerly outlook, and there's a contemporary family bathroom with a free-standing bath within its suite.

The carefully planned interior has underfloor heating throughout, while the south facing, lawned rear garden features the large sun terrace that’s perfect for entertaining family and friends.

This home in Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate​, is for sale at a price of £1,700,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate​ A solid oak, open staircase is a feature in the hallway. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate​ The bespoke, open plan kitchen with central island. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate​ The open plan arrangement on the ground floor. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate​ This sitting room with double height glazing has a Dutch remote control gas fire. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales