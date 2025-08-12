Inside this picture-perfect, high end home with stunning landscaped gardens

Carefully designed, quiet seating areas are accompanied by stretches of lawn, lush planting and established trees, that create stunning views from every angle.

Secure electric gates open to the cobbled driveway, that provides plenty of parking space and leads to a double car port with tiled roof.

Manicured lawns, stone pathways and colourful planted beds add further appeal to the front aspect of the charming home.

With versatile reception rooms including a spacious beamed lounge with central stone fireplace, a large and bright dining kitchen with open vaults and beams to the ceiling, a stunning conservatory, three bedrooms with ceiling beams and two bathrooms, one with a free-standing bath tub, the home's interior is just as appealing as its grounds.

The gardens are described by the estate agent as: " a serene labyrinth of lawned spaces and lush borders," with "magnificent outdoor space that offers both scale, intimacy and an opportunity to consider the construction of a further dwelling subject to relevant permissions.

"It truly needs to be experienced to fully appreciate its vastness and exceptional beauty."

An elegant pavilion with dome roof is central to the garden, providing peace and quiet for reading, chat or just as a place to sit and enjoy the surroundings.

A stylish patio area lies outside the French doors of the conservatory and is ideal for morning coffee, casual lunches or a drink in the evening. Ambient outdoor lighting adds to the creative charm.

Despite its peaceful location, this home is close to boutique shops, reputable schools, and useful transport links.

The property, in College Farm Lane, Linto​n, is for sale at £1,395,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400​.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . College Farm Lane, Linto​n, Wetherby The established garden is full of colour and interest. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . College Farm Lane, Linto​n, Wetherby Stone pathways meander through gardens with mature trees, shrubs and bushes, manicured lawns and planted flowerbeds. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . College Farm Lane, Linto​n, Wetherby The spacious conservatory has a patio dirctly outside. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . College Farm Lane, Linto​n, Wetherby A beamed lounge with central stone fireplace. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales