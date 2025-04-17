The property is on a tree-lined residential street, close to the centre of Harrogate.The property is on a tree-lined residential street, close to the centre of Harrogate.
Inside charming Victorian property for sale in leafy location near Harrogate centre

By Sally Burton
Published 17th Apr 2025, 08:59 BST
This double fronted seven bedroom, seven bathroom Victorian home is for sale on a tree-lined residential street in Harrogate, and has an adjoining refurbished Coach House as part of the sale.

Within easy walking distance of the town centre, this versatile property has driveway parking for multiple cars, and could be of interest as an ongoing established guesthouse business, for multi-generational living, or as an investment.

There is the possibility of splitting the two properties entirely.

Set over three floors, the main house has high ceilings and lovely period features.

An original entrance door with stained glass window leads in to a reception hall then on to a formal sitting room, a bay-fronted dining room, and a dining kitchen with separate utility room.

Seven bedrooms are split over the first and second floors, with six having en-suite facilities, and one house bathroom.

The renovated coach house is the home of the current owners, and comprises: a hall, a modern kitchen and diner with breakfast bar, and a living area with doors opening to an outdoor patio, and a large sitting room with contemporary log burner. There's an additional utility room.

To the first floor are three bedrooms, one with its own en-suite facility, and a separate office and house bathroom. An independently accessed one-bedroom studio apartment on the ground floor currently serves as the study, but has the potential to be a consulting room, treatment room or fourth bedroom.

It has a beautifully appointed shower room and a hallway with potential kitchen space. To the front of the property is an attractive courtyard garden, with another, private courtyard garden to the rear.

This property in Studley Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £1,100,000, with Beadnall and Copley, Harrogate, tel. 01423 503 500.

A spacious, light sitting room with built-in shelving.

1. Studley Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

A spacious, light sitting room with built-in shelving.

A versatile room used currently as a dining room.

2. Studley Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

A versatile room used currently as a dining room.

A bay-fronted double guest room with en suite.

3. Studley Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

A bay-fronted double guest room with en suite.

A guest bedroom within the property.

4. Studley Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

A guest bedroom within the property.

