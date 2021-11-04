Historic and unique Knaresborough home by the riverside goes on the market

The former indigo dyeing mill was originally a corn mill dating back to the 10th century, before becoming an iconic riverside residential home

For sale with Dacre, Son and Hartley, the three-bedroom property enjoys a sought-after location in one of the most desirable places to live in North Yorkshire - on Knaresborough’s waterside.

Owners Dr and Mrs Plowman bought the property back in 2006 and now plan to downsize and move to York.

Conrad Plowman said: “With a long history and the most idyllic views up and down the river, it will be hard to find a property that has such a delightful setting.

The stunning property sits on the River Nidd and is currently on the market with a guide price of £795,000

“Our home dates back more than 1,000 years and operated as a corn mill, indigo dyeing mill and as a base for Sturdy’s well-known Knaresborough boat builders and hire business for many years.”

It first became a home in 1850 and has also been awarded a coveted blue plaque by the Knaresborough Civic Society.

Conrad added: “We have really enjoyed living here and have been incredibly lucky to be able to take in all of the wonderful aspects of the river throughout the seasons over the last 15 years.

The property comes with a veranda with steps down to a wildflower garden

“Most of the windows in our home are south facing and we will miss enjoying seeing the kingfishers, otters and bird life from our dining room table.

“I think the riverside location, stunning views and garden are all real selling points and we have spent many years developing the Mediterranean style gardens. which have year-round interest and lead down to the river, where we enjoy full boating and riparian rights.”

Nick Alcock, Senior Associate at Dacres, Son and Hartley, said: “This unique and well-appointed home has two reception rooms and a large dining kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“It also has a useful attic space that is currently divided into a workshop and playroom as well as off road parking for two cars.

“One of the many fabulous features of this property, is the covered veranda with steps down to a wildflower garden where there is a landing stage for a rowing boat that is included in the sale.

"The Indigo Mill will appeal to a number of buyers keen to secure a characterful home in a fabulous location and we are expecting lots of interest in this highly desirable property.”

The Indigo Mill is on the market with a guide price of £795,000.