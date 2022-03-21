Demand for homes in North Yorkshire villages has reached an all-time high

Fleur Cottage was marketed for sale by Dacre, Son & Hartley, for offers in the region of £450,000. It went to best and final offers, with nine offers in total.

Senior associate Nick Alcock, who is the branch manager at Dacre, Son & Hartley’s High Street office in Knaresborough, said: “Fleur Cottage is a delightful double fronted two-bedroom cottage located in the ever-popular village of Goldsborough, close to Knaresborough. Very attractive, and with scope for development and modernisation, subject to the relevant consents, properties like Fleur Cottage don’t hit the market often. It’s a pretty cottage that hasn’t been updated for a few years, so there is real potential to improve it and add value. Its location, in a popular and easily accessible village, also added to its appeal.”

With pent up demand for village properties at an all-time high, Dacres is now expecting plenty of interest in two other properties it has just listed.

West Side Farm in Nun Monkton is on the market for £600,000. Nick added: “This most attractive four bedroom detached farmhouse now needs modernising throughout, but it is full of character and has so much potential. “Situated in a prime position in the desirable village of Nun Monkton, overlooking the picturesque green, West Side Farm also benefits from a large private garden and fabulous layout.”

Damson Cottage in Kirk Hammerton is on the market for £850,000. Nick said: “This beautifully appointed and well-proportioned four bedroom detached Victorian home is set within the heart of a highly sought-after village. The current owners have carried out a comprehensive scheme of improvements in recent years, and Damson Cottage is a luxurious home that combines character features with a lovely modern, open plan design.

“The disappointed buyers who missed out on Fleur Cottage and others who are looking for a village property should quickly register their interest in these two properties with us.

“We have just launched Damson Cottage and already have 17 viewings booked, so buyers need to act fast!”