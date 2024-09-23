Contemporary eco-home near Harrogate has more than a touch of luxury

Dry stone and sedum living roofs enable the contemporary property to blend in to its semi-rural surroundings, while huge windows and sliding glass doors fill the interior with natural light, while maximising the country landscape.

Underfloor heating features throughout the property.

A spacious, 53ft open plan kitchen has a full wall of floor-to ceiling glazing, revealing the views beyond, with bespoke units with integrated appliances, and a large central island with breakfast bar. There is plenty of space for separate sitting and dining areas.

There's another dual aspect sitting room with full glazing on the ground floor, a guest cloakroom, utility, and a study or home office, while below is the chance to enjoy a film uninterrupted, within a plush cinema room, complete with a bar, and there’s another room suitable as a gym. A shower room with sauna, separate cloakroom and plant room complete the level.

Five double bedrooms are on the first floor, all with their own en suite facilities.

A sizeable main bedroom features a ceiling lantern skylight: it has a bespoke dressing room, and a luxury en suite bathroom with dual washbasins and a walk-in shower unit.

Enclosed lawned grounds of just under 1.5 acres have mature trees, and a paved terrace stretches along the back of the property.

Security gates open to the private driveway that winds over a bridge to ample parking space in front of the house, and the double integrated garage.

Darley village is just a short drive from Harrogate, and also from Pateley Bridge.

Fringill Dyke, Darley, Harrogate, is currently for sale at £1,950,000 with Carter Jonas estate agents, Harrogate.

