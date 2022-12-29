Between 3 and 31 January, Italian restaurant Piccolino is offering customers 50 per cent off their food bill, all day from Monday to Thursday.

All diners have to do is sign up to the ‘Club Individual’ free membership by downloading the free app to redeem the offer.

A spokesperson for Piccolino Harrogate said: “The Christmas holidays are in full swing and Piccolino wants to keep the Christmas goodwill going.

"Dine with us Monday to Thursday this January and receive 50 per cent off your food bill.

"Come and treat yourself this January at Piccolino and don’t miss out - book your table now.”

Piccolino replaced Gino D’Acampo’s My Restaurant on Parliament Street at the beginning of the year.

