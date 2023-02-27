Two popular Harrogate establishments handed new food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency

Pizza Parada, located on Station Parade in Harrogate, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on October 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caffe Nero, located on Cambridge Crescent in Harrogate, has been awarded a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Two popular Harrogate establishments have been handed new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on January 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.