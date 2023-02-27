News you can trust since 1836
Two popular Harrogate establishments handed new food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency

Two establishments in Harrogate have been awarded new food hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.

By Lucy Chappell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Pizza Parada, located on Station Parade in Harrogate, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on October 18.

Caffe Nero, located on Cambridge Crescent in Harrogate, has been awarded a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on January 9.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.

It means that of Harrogate's 398 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 346 (87 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

