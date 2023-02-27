Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
Kings Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 27 till 28 February
There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected
Back Mayfield Terrace
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 27 till 28 February
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Providence Terrace
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 27 till 28 February
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Hampsthwaite Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 1 till 2 March
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Silverfields Road Rear
Openreah will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 1 till 3 March
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected