Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Kings Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 27 till 28 February

Motorists will have a number of roadworks and road closures to be aware of across Harrogate this week

There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Back Mayfield Terrace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 27 till 28 February

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Providence Terrace

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 27 till 28 February

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Hampsthwaite Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 1 till 2 March

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silverfields Road Rear

Openreah will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 1 till 3 March