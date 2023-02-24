News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best places to go for breakfast in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to places to go for breakfast in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places.

By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago

Looking for somewhere to go out for breakfast with your family or friends this weekend?

In no particular order, here are the best places to go in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

1. Fodder Farm Shop and Cafe, Harrogate

Located at Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ

Photo: Giles Rocholl

2. Farmhouse, Harrogate

Located at Westgate House, Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1HQ

Photo: Archive

3. Hoxton North, Harrogate

Located at 1A Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ

Photo: Archive

4. The Wild Plum, Harrogate

Located at 34-36 Hookstone Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BW

Photo: Archive

Harrogate