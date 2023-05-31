Two Harrogate restaurants awarded new five star food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency

So! Bar & Eats, located on Otley Road in Harrogate, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on May 25.

Zizzi, on Station Square in Harrogate, was also awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene following an assessment at the premises on May 19.

Two Harrogate restaurants have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency

It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,494 similar establishments with ratings, 1,256 (84%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.