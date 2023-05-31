Two Harrogate restaurants awarded new five star food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency
So! Bar & Eats, located on Otley Road in Harrogate, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on May 25.
Zizzi, on Station Square in Harrogate, was also awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene following an assessment at the premises on May 19.
It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,494 similar establishments with ratings, 1,256 (84%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/