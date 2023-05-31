News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Two Harrogate restaurants awarded new five star food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency

Two restaurants in Harrogate have been awarded new food hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st May 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read

So! Bar & Eats, located on Otley Road in Harrogate, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on May 25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zizzi, on Station Square in Harrogate, was also awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene following an assessment at the premises on May 19.

Two Harrogate restaurants have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards AgencyTwo Harrogate restaurants have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency
Two Harrogate restaurants have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency
Most Popular

Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Archie Gray scores stunning goal for England at UEFA Under-17 Euro Finals to qualify for World Cup

It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,494 similar establishments with ratings, 1,256 (84%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

Harrogate's Rachel Daly selected for England squad at FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer

Related topics:Station SquareEnglandUEFALeeds United