News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Archie Gray scores stunning goal for England at UEFA Under-17 Euro Finals to qualify for World Cup

Archie Gray, along with his England teammates, have qualified for the UEFA Under-17 World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal from the youngster.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st May 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:52 BST

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil was part of the England team that came from behind to beat Switzerland 4-2 in a hard fought play-off match on Tuesday afternoon.

The two beaten UEFA Under-17 Championship quarter-finalists with the best group stage record faced each other in a bid to secure Europe's fifth place at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will take place between November 10 and December 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Young Lions lead through a stunning goal from Archie Gray in the 47th minute, but then quickly found themselves go 2-1 down just minutes later.

Most Popular

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between May 10 and May 19

But a double change from head coach Ryan Garry’s really paid dividends as Zakariya Lovelace (Glasgow Rangers) and Michael Golding (Chelsea) both scored in the space of a minute.

Kadan Young (Aston Villa) then added a fourth for the Young Lions to round off an outstanding second-half display.

Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his first professional contract with Leeds United in March.

Harrogate-born Archie Gray scored a stunning goal for England at the Under-17 Euro Finals to qualify for World CupHarrogate-born Archie Gray scored a stunning goal for England at the Under-17 Euro Finals to qualify for World Cup
Harrogate-born Archie Gray scored a stunning goal for England at the Under-17 Euro Finals to qualify for World Cup
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The highly-rated young midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut but has progressed within the club’s academy system.

Gray is the son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.

IN PICTURES: Here are 30 snaps from a brilliant night at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

Related topics:EnglandUEFALeeds UnitedHarrogateAndy Gray