The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil was part of the England team that came from behind to beat Switzerland 4-2 in a hard fought play-off match on Tuesday afternoon.

The two beaten UEFA Under-17 Championship quarter-finalists with the best group stage record faced each other in a bid to secure Europe's fifth place at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will take place between November 10 and December 2.

The Young Lions lead through a stunning goal from Archie Gray in the 47th minute, but then quickly found themselves go 2-1 down just minutes later.

But a double change from head coach Ryan Garry’s really paid dividends as Zakariya Lovelace (Glasgow Rangers) and Michael Golding (Chelsea) both scored in the space of a minute.

Kadan Young (Aston Villa) then added a fourth for the Young Lions to round off an outstanding second-half display.

Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his first professional contract with Leeds United in March.

Harrogate-born Archie Gray scored a stunning goal for England at the Under-17 Euro Finals to qualify for World Cup

The highly-rated young midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut but has progressed within the club’s academy system.