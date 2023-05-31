Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Archie Gray scores stunning goal for England at UEFA Under-17 Euro Finals to qualify for World Cup
The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil was part of the England team that came from behind to beat Switzerland 4-2 in a hard fought play-off match on Tuesday afternoon.
The two beaten UEFA Under-17 Championship quarter-finalists with the best group stage record faced each other in a bid to secure Europe's fifth place at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will take place between November 10 and December 2.
The Young Lions lead through a stunning goal from Archie Gray in the 47th minute, but then quickly found themselves go 2-1 down just minutes later.
But a double change from head coach Ryan Garry’s really paid dividends as Zakariya Lovelace (Glasgow Rangers) and Michael Golding (Chelsea) both scored in the space of a minute.
Kadan Young (Aston Villa) then added a fourth for the Young Lions to round off an outstanding second-half display.
Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his first professional contract with Leeds United in March.
The highly-rated young midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut but has progressed within the club’s academy system.
Gray is the son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.