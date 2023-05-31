Rachel is part of the 23 woman squad heading down under, selected by head coach Serina Wiegman, which was announced at 2pm.

Daly was part of the historic Lionesses team that lifted the trophy at Euro 2022 after beating Germany in extra time at Wembley.

Her England call up tops off a fantastic season for the Aston Villa star who last week picked up the Barclays Women's Super League Player of the Season and Golden Boot awards.

Rachel Daly has been selected for the England squad at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Rachel bagged 22 goals throughout the 2022/23 season and is the first English player ever to score more than 20 league goals in the top flight.