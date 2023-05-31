News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate's Rachel Daly selected for England squad at FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer

Rachel Daly has been selected for the England squad at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st May 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read

Rachel is part of the 23 woman squad heading down under, selected by head coach Serina Wiegman, which was announced at 2pm.

Daly was part of the historic Lionesses team that lifted the trophy at Euro 2022 after beating Germany in extra time at Wembley.

Her England call up tops off a fantastic season for the Aston Villa star who last week picked up the Barclays Women's Super League Player of the Season and Golden Boot awards.

Rachel Daly has been selected for the England squad at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New ZealandRachel Daly has been selected for the England squad at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
Rachel bagged 22 goals throughout the 2022/23 season and is the first English player ever to score more than 20 league goals in the top flight.

The FIFA Women's World Cup will take place from 20 July to 20 August in Australia and New Zealand, with England kicking off their campaign at 10.30am (GMT) against Haiti on 22 July.

