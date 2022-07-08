Theakston Brewery set to support Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Show for another year

The brewery will be back in its usual spot on 5th Avenue, with the Theakston bar serving a selection of its legendary beers, including its new cask beer, Summit.

As one of the last breweries in the country to have an in-house cooperage, they will also be performing live demonstrations of the ancient art of barrel making.

Visitors to the show will be able to sample Theakston’s legendary ales, from firm favourites such as Old Peculier and Best Bitter, to new product launches including Theakston Paradise Gold Dry Vintage Cider and the brewery’s recently released beer spirit, Spirit of Old Peculier.

T&R Theakston will be in attendance at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show

Simon Theakston, joint Managing Director of Theakston Brewery, said: “As a proud Yorkshire brewery ourselves, we’re very pleased to be supporting the Great Yorkshire Show for another year running.

"Theakston has long been involved with the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and is proud to champion the agricultural sector, which is responsible for producing many of the high-quality ingredients that help to make our beers taste as good as they do.

“We’re looking forward to what is sure to be another fantastic show, reconnecting visitors with their old favourites, introducing them to some exciting new products, and showcasing the craftsmanship of Euan, our in-house cooper, whose cask making demonstrations are always guaranteed crowd pleasers.”

The Great Yorkshire Show is just one of a number of events that the brewery has attended over the summer, including at Slam Dunk festival and The Killers in Middlesbrough, with a further appearance scheduled in at the Emmerdale Charity Cricket Match in August.

The how has now sold out for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the last few tickets for Friday available in advance.