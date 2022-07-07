Here is a full schedule of what to expect when you visit the Great Yorkshire Show 2022

Almost 140,000 people are expected to attend the Great Yorkshire Showground, which celebrates agriculture, food, farming and countryside, with traditional competitions and favourites as well as a host of brand new features for this year.
Here are some of the main highlights visitors can look forward to:
TUESDAY
Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal pays a visit
GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot with Adam Henson and Peter Wright
Main Ring: Ridden Hunters: Novices and Weights (HOYS), Ridden Hunter Championship, Heavy Horse Singles, Show Jumping, Sheep Dog Trials, Lizzie Jones and Band
TopSpec White Rose Ring: Ridden Coloured Horses (HOYS), Small Hunter (HOYS), Open Working Hunters (HOYS), Novice Working Hunters, Working Hunter Championship
Ridings Ring: Clydesdales, Shires, Cleveland Bays, Irish Draught – Breeding
Cattle Rings: Beef Shorthorn National Show and Classes, British Charolais National Show and Classes, Commercial Cattle Classes
Sheep Rings: MV – Any Other Pedigree (Cont/Native), Beltex, Bleu du Maine, Blue Texel, Border Leicester, British Berrichon, British Charollais, Zwartbles
Sheep Rings: Non MV – Any Other Pedigree (Down, Longwool, Primitive, Hill or Heath), Butchers Lambs, Clun Forest, Coloured Ryeland, Crossbred Commercial Female, Dalesbred, Derbyshire Gritstone, Hebridean, Herdwick, Jacob, Leicester Longwood, Lincoln Longwool, Lonk, Valais Blacknose
Pig Rings: Modern Breed classes
Goat Rings: First inspection of Milking Goats followed by Milking, Second Inspection of Milking, IP Line up, Evening Milking
Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking – Competitions
Rabbits
Beagles and Harriers
Hives and Honey
Sheep Shearing
Shoemaking
Wool Fleeces
Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena
Art Show
Game Cookery Theatre
Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall
Cheese and Dairy Show – judging
Flowers and Horticulture
Shopping
WEDNESDAY
GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot with JLS star JB Gill and Peter Wright
Main Ring: Irish Draught Ridden, Riding Horses (HOYS), Ladies Side Saddle (HOYS), Show Jumping, Heavy Horse Pairs, Best Soldier Presentation, Sheep Dog Trials, Lizzie Jones and Band
TopSpec White Rose Ring: Hunter Breeding and Youngstock, Riding Pony Breeding and Youngstock, Sport Horse Breeding (New for 2022), Veterans, Ridden Cobs (HOYS), Ridden Maxi Cob (HOYS), Retrained Racehorses
Ridings Ring: Coloured Youngstock, Standard Shetlands, Mixed Mountain & Moorland In-Hand, Miniature Shetlands, Donkey Classes, Dartmoors
Cattle Rings: Beef Breed Classes (other than the breeds on Tuesday)
Sheep Rings: MV – British Rouge, Dorset Horn/Poll Dorset National Show, Dutch Spotted, Hampshire Down, Lleyn, Suffolk, Texel
Sheep Rings: Non MV – Blackface, Bluefaced Leicester, Kerry Hill, Masham, Mule, North Country Cheviot, Oxford Down, Rough Fell, Ryeland, Shetland, Swaledale, Teeswater, Wensleydale, Whitefaced Woodland
Pig Rings: Traditional Breed classes
Goat Rings: Second Milking competition, Goatlings and Female Kids, Novice Goat Handler Competition
Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations
Pigeons
Foxhounds
Hives and Honey
Sheep Shearing
Shoemaking
Wool Fleeces
Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena
Art Show
Game Cookery Theatre
Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall
Cheese and Dairy Show – prize giving
Flowers and Horticulture
Shopping
THURSDAY
GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot with Matt Baker and Peter Wright
Main Ring: Cattle Parade, Cock O’the North Show Jumping Competition, Equine Classes - Highland, Welsh A, Welsh B, Welsh C, Welsh D, Heavy Horse Teams, In-Hand Supreme Championship, Sheep Dog Trials, Lizzie Jones and Band
TopSpec White Rose Ring: Ridden M&M Small Breeds (HOYS) – Exmoor/Shetlands, Dartmoor, Welsh A, Welsh B, Small Breed Championships, Ridden M&M Large Breeds (HOYS) – New Forest, Connemara, Highland, Welsh C, Welsh D, Fell, Dales, Large Breed Championship, Overall Breed Championship
Ridings Ring: Fells, Dales, M&M Lead Reign (HOYS), M&M First Ridden (HOYS), M&M Mini Championship
Cattle Rings: Dairy Breed Classes, Dairy Young Handlers, Dairy Maiden Heifer Championships, Beef Interbreed, Beef Junior Championship, Beef Supreme Championship, Cattle Parade – Beef and Commercials
Sheep Rings: MV – MV Supreme, MV Young Handlers. Non MV – Non Acc Commercial Female, Non Acc Supreme, Non Acc Young Handlers, Overall Supreme Sheep Championship
Pig Rings: BPA Pig of the Year Qualifier, Supreme Championship, BPA Pig of the Year Final, BPA Young Pig of the Year Qualifier, Young Stock Handler Competition
Goat Rings: Yorkshire Dairy Goat Show - First Inspection of Milking goats, Second inspect of Milking goats
Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations
Working Terriers
Hives and Honey
Sheep Shearing
Shoemaking
Wool Fleeces
Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena
Art Show
Game Cookery Theatre
Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall
Cheese and Dairy Show – cheese auction at 3pm
Flowers and Horticulture
Shopping
FRIDAY
GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot with Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Peter Wright
Main Ring: Cattle Parade, The Pony Club Games Display, Equine Classes (provisional) - Intermediate Show Riding Type (HOYS), Intermediate Show Hunter, Scurry – Small Ponies, Heavy Horse Turnout Championship, Scurry - Large Ponies, Scurry Championship, Sheep Dog Trials, Lizzie Jones and Band, Closing Ceremony
TopSpec White Rose Ring: Show Jumping
Ridings Ring: Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) Display, Side Saddle Demonstration
Cattle Rings: Dairy Preliminary Judging of Blythewood, Dairy Interbreed Classes and Championships, Dairy Supreme Championship, Beef Young Handlers, Beef Preliminary Judging of Blythewood, Beef Pairs Championship, Beef Groups Championship, Cattle Parade - Beef, Commercials and Dairy, Final Judging of Blythewood for Beef and Dairy
Sheep Rings: MV & Non MV Classes for – Wool on the Hoof, Interbreed Pairs Championship, Interbreed Group of 3 Championship, Open Pair of Ewe Lambs, Open Pair of Tup Lambs
Pig Rings: Butcher’s Pig classes, Young Pig Interbreed Championship, Interbreed Pig Pair and Group classes
Goat Rings: Yorkshire Dairy Goat Show - Goatlings and Female Kids, Parade of prizewinning Dairy Goats, Display of Pygmy Goats
Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations
Bloodhounds and Draghounds
Hives and Honey
Sheep Shearing
Shoemaking
Wool Fleeces
Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena
Art Show
Game Cookery Theatre
Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall
Cheese and Dairy Show
Flowers and Horticulture
Shopping
For more information and to buy tickets, head to https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/