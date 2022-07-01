The Railway Children Return film: Harrogate Bettys celebrates with exciting new gift box

Bettys says it is hugely excited about its limited-edition product it has created to coincide with the release of The Railway Children Return, which opens in cinemas across UK on July 15.

Filmed in stunning locations across Yorkshire, The Railway Children Return is the sequel to one of the most beloved British family films of all time.

Bettys in Harrogate has created The Railway Children Return Gift Box - a limited-edition gift box.

Lionel Jeffries’ celebrated film version of ES Nesbit’s novel is a tale that has delighted children and parents alike since its release in 1970​.

The new film follows a group of children evacuated to a Yorkshire village during World War II, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far from home.

And the exciting news is that Jenny Agutter is back to resume her role from the original, starring alongside Sheridan Smith and Tom Courtenay plus a whole new generation of railway children.

To mark the launch of this much-anticipated new movie, Bettys has created The Railway Children Return Gift Box - a limited-edition gift box filled with Bettys favourites to delight both the young and young at heart.

Presented in a beautiful box with illustrations by Emily Sutton recalling the golden age of children’s stories, the collection includes the Bettys Express Train, crafted from Swiss Grand Cru milk chocolate.

Two jolly Railway Biscuit Bears are along for the ride, while Bettys' Fruit Jellies, Bettys Buttons and a Milk Chocolate Guinea promise to provide a scrumptious selection of treats to accompany any adventure.

You can find out more about Bettys Railway Children Return Gift Box and watch the film trailer at the Bettys website: