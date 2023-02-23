REVEALED: Dates announced for return of Wetherby’s Riverside Food Festival

The popular event will return on 5 and 6 August and organisers are promising foodies an unforgettable weekend of culinary delights.

After the huge success of the inaugural event in 2022, the festival is set to be even bigger and better in 2023, with new interactive tasting sessions, cocktail classes, and a host of exciting activities.

Set on the picturesque banks of the River Wharfe in the heart of Wetherby, the two-day event will feature a diverse range of global cuisine from independent street food vendors, accompanied by local breweries, bars, and artisan markets.

The dates have been announced for the Riverside Food Festival which will return to the Wetherby Ings later this year

The new interactive tasting sessions at the festival include cheese, wine, whisky, and beer tasting, offering expert guidance and pairings to complement your taste buds.

Michael Johnston, Riverside Food Festival Director, said: “We had incredible support for the first year of the Riverside Food Festival last year and we were blown away by the feedback.

"This year we’re looking to build on that first year, by adding a more interactive element to the event with a wide variety of tasting sessions and cocktail making classes.”

The festival will also feature live cooking demonstrations by Leeds Cookery School, free kids activities, live entertainers, roaming comedy acts, and a full schedule of live music across the weekend.

Tickets are available to buy for a discounted early bird price at £4.95 per adult per day, £2.95 for children under 16 and under 5’s go free.

