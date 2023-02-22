IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

News you can trust since 1836
There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from February 20.

By Lucy Chappell
2 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 5:23pm

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £525,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. College Street, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £500,000

Photo: Zoopla

3. West Cliffe Grove, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £225,000

Photo: Zoopla

4. Newland Avenue, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £475,000

Photo: Zoopla

