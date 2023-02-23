The shop on Church Avenue remains temporarily closed and it is hoped that it will reopen as soon as possible.

In a statement on the Saint Michael’s Hospice Facebook page, it says: “Our team of dedicated volunteers and staff work extremely hard to offer a safe and welcoming environment, selling quality goods to raise funds for vital patient care.

"We are therefore disappointed that this has happened, and the incident is under investigation by North Yorkshire Police.

The Saint Michael's Hospice charity shop in Harrogate has been forced to close following a break-in

“While we assess the impact of the break-in and work with North Yorkshire Police, the store is temporarily closed, and we hope to reopen as soon as possible.

"We’ll keep you up to date on when we can reopen the store as the friendly and welcoming space our community knows and loves, and in the meantime we are incredibly grateful for your support.”

