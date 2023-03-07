REVEALED: Dates announced for return of popular Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle in Harrogate

The ever-popular event is back for its fourth year and will take over Chapel Flatts at Ripley Castle from 26 till 28 August.

The festival has been a huge success over the past four years, attracting tens of thousands of visitors who come to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment.

This year's event promises to be even more exciting, with new interactive tasting sessions featuring cheese, wine, whisky and beer, as well as cocktail making classes for those looking to expand their mixology skills.

The much-loved Food and Drink Festival is set to return to Ripley Castle in Harrogate later this year

The festival will also feature live cooking demonstrations with the Yorkshire Food Guide, a street food arena showcasing cuisines from around the world, independent bars, a full ale house, artisan markets, free kids activities, live entertainers, roaming comedy acts and a full schedule of live music across the weekend.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: "We have had incredible support over the past four years, and we're thrilled to be returning to this beautiful location for our fourth year on August bank holiday.

"Our team has been working hard to create an unforgettable experience for visitors, with new interactive tasting sessions and cocktail making classes that are sure to be a hit.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone to the festival and share our love of great food, drink, and entertainment."

Nikki Orrell from the Festival Team, added: "These festivals are always fun. Lots of quality food and drink, entertainment, live music and some wacky roaming comedy thrown in for good measure.

"We're excited to see what the fourth year of the festival will bring, and we're sure visitors will have a fantastic time."

Tickets are available to buy for a discounted early bird price at £4.95 per adult per day, £2.95 for children under 16 and under 5’s go free.#

It is advised to book early to avoid disappointment as with so much to see and do, this year's festival promises to be a highlight of the summer.

For more information about the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival and to purchase tickets, visit www.harrogatefoodfestival.com

