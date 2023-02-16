REVEALED: Dates announced for return of much-loved Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

The ever—popular event will return to the town on 24 and 25 June and organisers are promising a brand-new line up of ‘interactive tasting sessions’ from local experts, including Cheese, Wine, Whisky and Chocolate tasting.

As well as the new additions, attendees can also expect a live music stage, cookery theatre with Leeds Cookery School, activities for the kids, comedy and much more.

The festival has become a highlight in the calendar for foodies across the region and in the street food arena, you can expect to get your hands on everything from a Yorkshire pudding wraps to aromatic Malaysian curries.

The ever-popular Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is set to return to the Stray in June

Organisers also promise an expanded artisan markets, boasting hundreds of independent producers and creators from across the north, offering everything from hot chilli sauces to freshly baked cakes and blondies.

There are also plenty of drink options on offer for attendees to whet their whistle, with everything from freshly shaken martini’s to New Zealand wine and Caribbean cocktails.

For beer lovers, there will be a full Ale House in place in collaboration with North Brew Co.

Michael Johnston, Harrogate Food and Drink Festival Director, said: “Having grown up in the area, we’re thrilled to be returning to the beautiful location on the Stray.

"We enjoy adding to the event experience each year and for 2023, we are upping out game.

"There will be plenty of exciting new additions to the event, but also many behind the scenes changes to improve customer experience.

"This festival is a place for people of all ages to meet up and enjoy a day out together, that’s why it has such a unique atmosphere."

The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for Harrogate-based charity ‘Mind in Harrogate’, having raised over £68,000 over the past years for mental health charities.

Tickets are available to buy for a discounted early bird price at £4.95 per adult per day, £2.95 for children under 16 and under 5’s go free.

