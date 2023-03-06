PICTURE SPECIAL: Here are 21 fantastic pictures of youngsters across the Harrogate district dressed up as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day 2023
Youngsters across the Harrogate district got into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters last week.
By Lucy Chappell
35 minutes ago
Hundreds of children across the district went to school dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day on Thursday.
The day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.
Here are 21 pictures of youngsters dressed up as their favourite book characters – thank you to everyone who sent in their pictures
