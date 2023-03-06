News you can trust since 1836
PICTURE SPECIAL: Here are 21 fantastic pictures of youngsters across the Harrogate district dressed up as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day 2023

Youngsters across the Harrogate district got into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters last week.

By Lucy Chappell
35 minutes ago

Hundreds of children across the district went to school dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day on Thursday.

The day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Here are 21 pictures of youngsters dressed up as their favourite book characters – thank you to everyone who sent in their pictures

1. World Book Day 2023

Harley Clarke (aged four) as Mario and Mason Cooper (aged seven) as Luigi

Photo: Lauren Jones

2. World Book Day 2023

Belmont Grosvenor School

Photo: Belmont Grosvenor School

3. World Book Day 2023

Oscar Blackburn (aged five) as Paddington Bear and Jack Blackburn (aged three) as the Gruffalo

Photo: Kellyann Hewick

4. World Book Day 2023

Harrogate Ladies’ College, Highfield Prep School and Highfield Pre-School

Photo: Kathryn MacColl

