Popular Harrogate tea room launches new initiative to help those struggling in the community

The Harrogate Tea Rooms announced on Facebook this afternoon that they have launched their ‘paying it forward’ campaign.

Run by Carrie and Tony Wilkinson, the independent boutique tea room are aiming to raise £1,000 and are exchanging the money for meal tokens to allow those who are struggling to buy themselves a meal.

They said: "We are a small, independent business run by two hardworking individuals who are trying our best to remain open in these hard times.

Carrie and Tony Wilkinson who run The Harrogate Tea Rooms in the Westminster Arcade

"We have a lot of support out there but are often asked ‘what can we do to help you because we live so far away?’

"We thought of an idea that we believe works for everybody – it‘s along the lines of ‘paying it forward’.”

There are two ways that you can support The Harrogate Tea Rooms to help the community, including via their JustGiving Page or by buying a heart token at the tea room.

The Harrogate Tea Rooms has launched a new initiative to help those struggling in the community

Carrie and Tony added: “A meal token worth £10 enables us to provide a choice of hot drink, with a hot or cold sandwich, or a clotted cream tea, to anyone who needs it and they will be able to sit in a warm, safe and relaxed space and enjoy their food and drink.

“We want to be here for both the local and wider community and hope that this is a way for people to give back – helping us to help you.”

To find out more and to make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3kl6V9Z