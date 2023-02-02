New independent coffee shop opens on popular Harrogate business estate

Open Monday to Friday from 8am till 4pm, Pauls Café @ Cardale will be offering a delicious selection of handmade sandwiches courtesy of Thug Sandwich, salad boxes, locally produced savouries, cakes and pastries.

A variety of breakfast options will also be on sale as well as freshly ground coffee, a great choice of teas and soft drinks all day long.

Gluten free, vegan, dairy free and lactose free options will all be available and all of the products will be available to eat in or takeaway.

Pauls Cafe @ Cardale has opened its doors on the popular Cardale Park business estate in Harrogate

Paul Ulett, owner of Pauls Café @ Cardale, said: “We’re delighted to be opening at such a fantastic location.

"It’s a great asset to both residents and local businesses in the Harlow Hill area of Harrogate as not only are they able to sample great quality food and drinks at reasonable prices, it’s the perfect spot for them to come and grab a delicious lunch on the go or enjoy a break from their working day.