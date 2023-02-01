Here are 22 pictures of people enjoying events across the Harrogate district throughout the years

We took a look back through our archives and found these fantastic pictures of people enjoying themselves at events over the years.
1. Wetherby Pram Race
The Super Heroes Team from Wetherby Library - Wetherby Pram Race in 2007
Photo: Adrian Murray
2. Candlelighters Ball
Paula Wilson, Jethro Lee, Nikki Lee, Jon Stearne, Michaela Watts and Andrew Watts - Candlelighters Ball at the Harrogate Convention Centre in 2008
Photo: Adrian Murray
3. Midnight Walk
Anita Bartlett, Elaine Rogers, Steve Rogers, Sarah Preistley and Karen Watson - Midnight Walk for Saint Michael's Hospice in 2007
Photo: Adrian Murray
4. St John Fisher Catholic High School Leavers Ball
Jack Hazelton and Kelly Brown - St John Fishers Leavers Ball at The Cairn Hotel in 2008
Photo: Adrian Murray