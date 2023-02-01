News you can trust since 1836
Hannah Pumfrey, Rebecca Miller, Julia Smith, Clare Atkinson, Jennifer Roberts and Sarah Thornton - St. Aidan's Church of England High School Winter Ball at The Cairn Hotel in 2007

Here are 22 pictures of people enjoying events across the Harrogate district throughout the years

We took a look back through our archives and found these fantastic pictures of people enjoying themselves at events over the years.

By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago

1. Wetherby Pram Race

The Super Heroes Team from Wetherby Library - Wetherby Pram Race in 2007

Photo: Adrian Murray

2. Candlelighters Ball

Paula Wilson, Jethro Lee, Nikki Lee, Jon Stearne, Michaela Watts and Andrew Watts - Candlelighters Ball at the Harrogate Convention Centre in 2008

Photo: Adrian Murray

3. Midnight Walk

Anita Bartlett, Elaine Rogers, Steve Rogers, Sarah Preistley and Karen Watson - Midnight Walk for Saint Michael's Hospice in 2007

Photo: Adrian Murray

4. St John Fisher Catholic High School Leavers Ball

Jack Hazelton and Kelly Brown - St John Fishers Leavers Ball at The Cairn Hotel in 2008

Photo: Adrian Murray

Harrogate