Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival this weekend

After a sell-out first year in 2021, the family foodie festival focuses on a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses, a stage with live music, entertainers and performers, an extensive children’s activities programme and a selection of fairground rides.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: “After a sell-out 2021 show, we are thrilled to be returning to this town centre location.

"The Covid-19 pandemic restricted the event significantly last year but despite this, we received huge support from the people of Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a guide to everything you need to know ahead of the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival this weekend

“We are looking forward to putting on our full, non-restricted experience this year.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event:

What is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival celebrates internationally inspired and locally produced artisan food and drink

Where is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

The Stray, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, HG2 8JT

When is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

Saturday, June 25 - 10am till 8pm

Sunday, June 26 - 10am till 7pm

Where can I buy tickets for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

You can purchase your tickets online by visiting https://www.tickettailor.com/events/foodfestival/640046/r/website

How much are tickets?

Adults (Saturday) - £8.95

Under 16's (Saturday) - £4.45

Adults (Sunday) - £8.95

Under 16's (Sunday) - £4.45

Adult (Weekend) - £11.95

Under 16's (Weekend) - £5.95

Under 5's - Free

Can I buy tickets on the day?

Yes, it may just take a couple minutes longer to get in to the festival and tickets can still be bought online during the festival weekend - they highly encourage this

Where can I park?

There is public car parking in the town centre, including a number of multi-stories

Are dogs welcome at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

Yes, dogs are welcome at the event and they ask that you keep them on a lead, pick up any mess and respect other attendees

Can I bring my own furniture?

Yes, folding chairs and tables are most welcome

Can I bring my own food and drink?

Outside food and drink is not permitted on site, only water is allowed

Can I leave the festival and come back in?

Yes, as long as you get a stamp/wristband from the entrance