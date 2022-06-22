After a sell-out first year in 2021, the family foodie festival focuses on a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.

This Saturday and Sunday will also see a stage with live music, entertainers and performers, an extensive children’s activities programme and a selection of fairground rides to enjoy.

Organisers of this year’s event promise a jam-packed weekend of food, drink and entertainment, with new performances, musicians and interactive activities for all ages, as well as a larger Artisan Market with more than 90 independent traders.

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to the Stray this weekend

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: “After a sell-out 2021 show, we are thrilled to be returning to this town centre location.

"The Covid-19 pandemic restricted the event significantly last year but despite this, we received huge support from the people of Harrogate.

“We are looking forward to putting on our full, non-restricted experience this year.”

The festival will boast up to five live chef demonstrations a day in their Cookery Theatre, hosted by Leeds Cookery School representatives, with established chefs from across the region showcasing their individual specialities in the form of international cuisine.

The demonstrations will be educational and entertaining, aimed at all abilities as an introduction to new cooking styles, with chefs focusing on using local ingredients.

Josh Whitehead, formerly the Executive Chef at Harewood Estate and a semi-finalist of the 2016 MasterChef: The Professionals, who is now the creative force behind new restaurant Samsons that has recently opened in Harrogate, will take to the Cookery Theatre stage on Saturday.

Sharing the stage on both days will be Executive Head Chef Josh Barnes of Goldsborough Hall, while on Sunday, Executive Chef of the Kuala Lumpur Restaurant Norman Musa will be showcasing his skills with a modern twist on traditional Malaysian cuisine.

Hannah Dewhirst, Festival Coordinator, added: “It was amazing to see the Harrogate community come back together in 2021 after such a difficult year, and we are proud to continue to provide a place to celebrate local talent that the whole family can enjoy.”

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will be supporting MIND in Harrogate, who support those suffering with mental health difficulties.

For more information and to purchase presale tickets, head to https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/