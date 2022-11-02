Here is how you can book your place for Harrogate's very first outdoor ice rink this Christmas

The outdoor ice skating rink, with an après ski bar offering seasonal treats and refreshments, can be found in Crescent Gardens from December 2 till January 3.

There are a selection of skating sessions available, including public sessions, parent and toddler friendly sessions, school sessions, relaxed sessions and private hires.

‘Learn to Skate’ lessons will take place each weekend and one-to-one and group lessons will also be available throughout the week.

The ice rink is among some of the highlights of this year’s Harrogate Christmas Fayre, which include a Ferris wheel, traditional carousel and children’s fairground rides, Candy Cane Express road train, town centre stalls and an artisan market.

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults and £13 for children for a 60 minute session, which also includes skate hire.

For more information and to book, visit https://harrogateicerink.com/