Here are 15 brilliant pictures from the Harrogate Stray Bonfire this weekend which raised over £4,000 for charity

The event which is run entirely by volunteers and is now in its 51st year raised £4,061, with proceeds going to the Harrogate Homeless Project.

There was plenty on offer for visitors of all ages including, live music, food drink, a huge bonfire and fantastic fireworks display.

Francis McAllister, CEO of Harrogate Homeless Project, said: “I would like to thank Harrogate Round Table for organising the bonfire and fireworks on Saturday evening.

"It was a fantastic event, well organised and everyone seemed to enjoy it.

"I would also like to thank the members of the Round Table for choosing to support Harrogate Homeless Project, you have helped to make a huge difference to our clients.

"Finally I would also like to thank the people of Harrogate for attending the fireworks and bonfire.

"Your support, generosity and kindness made this an amazing event for all the community.”

Andy Rickard, organiser of the event, added: “We do try to develop the event every year and are pleased with the addition of a licensed bar which proved very popular, we also hope that the provision of toilets was appreciated.

"We’ve already started reviewing what we could improve and welcome feedback.

"We did look at replacing the bonfire with a funfair based on the feedback survey from last year so would encourage people to give us their thoughts as we start planning next year.”

Harrogate Round Table are now appealing for further donations to help reach their £10,000 target and you can do so by visiting their Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-stray-charity-fireworks-2022

Craig Stephenson, Chair of Harrogate Round Table, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying a community event and giving so generously.

"We wanted to give anyone who enjoyed the night, but perhaps missed one of our buckets shakers, the opportunity to donate now.

"We’re hoping the offer to match fund any further donations will give us a fantastic final figure to give to Harrogate Homeless Project.”

Harrogate RoundTable would also like to express their sincere thanks to the corporate sponsors Ferrensby Fireworks, HACS, Techbuyer, Clarion Solicitors, Raworths Solicitors, LAKE Financial Systems, Progress Consulting, and FTAV.

Can you spot yourself in these pictures?

Did you attend a bonfire or fireworks display this weekend? Send your photos to [email protected]

1. Harrogate Stray Bonfire 2022 Fireworks on display Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2. Harrogate Stray Bonfire 2022 Crowds gathered on the Stray to see the spectacular bonfire and fireworks display Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3. Harrogate Stray Bonfire 2022 Crowds gathered on the Stray to see the spectacular bonfire and fireworks display Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4. Harrogate Stray Bonfire 2022 Harrogate Theatre Choir took to the stage to entertain the crowds Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales