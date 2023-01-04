Harrogate tea room offers customers 25 per cent off entire menu to say thank you

The Harrogate Tea Rooms is offering the discount as a thank you for all the support they have received during a tough period for the business.

Run by Carrie and Tony Wilkinson, the independent boutique tea room offers a vast range of teas and coffees, home-made and freshly-baked scones, cakes and savoury dishes, all made in the tea rooms with Carrie’s own recipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to increase footfall following a quiet December, the tea rooms have had to think long and hard about their future in the Westminster Arcade.

Carrie and Tony Wilkinson, owners of The Harrogate Tea Rooms in the Westminster Arcade on Parliament Street

In a post on their Facebook page, Carrie and Tony said: "Our energy bills have soared from hundreds of pounds a month to thousands and our food costs have also soared by almost 50%.

“We are both working extra jobs after work to sustain our business. This, in itself, is not sustainable for long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we would rather be a busy tea room than a quiet one, or closed one, we are now offering 25 per cent off all our menu items in hope that this will help to generate more and even happier customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have often sat in places ourselves and commented that “if only they’d reduce the prices, they’d get more customers” so we will practice what we preach and go forwards with this great discount to see if it helps.

“The location we cannot change, but perhaps people will turn down Parliament street for Westminster Arcade now for one of the cheapest pots of tea in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please help us spread the word about the reality of our situation and if you can visit, even for a cup of tea, you are helping to save a small, independent business from potentially having to close.

“We look forward to welcoming customers old and new into our hidden gem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad