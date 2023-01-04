News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire at Harrogate property in early hours of this morning

Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at a property in Harrogate in the early hours of this morning.

By Lucy Chappell
3 hours ago - 1 min read

A crew from Harrogate responded to a report of a fire seen in the rear garden of a property on Albany Avenue at 2.58am this morning (January 4).

Crews located the fire measuring approximately 2m x 2m consisting of household waste, along with a wheelie bin also containing household waste that was also involved.

Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the area.

North Yorkshire firefighters tackled a fire at a property in Harrogate in the early hours of this morning