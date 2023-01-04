North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire at Harrogate property in early hours of this morning
Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at a property in Harrogate in the early hours of this morning.
By Lucy Chappell
3 hours ago - 1 min read
A crew from Harrogate responded to a report of a fire seen in the rear garden of a property on Albany Avenue at 2.58am this morning (January 4).
Crews located the fire measuring approximately 2m x 2m consisting of household waste, along with a wheelie bin also containing household waste that was also involved.
Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the area.