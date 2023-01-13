Harrogate set to welcome back popular Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show next month

Organised by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) – the trade body for the ice cream sector – the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show is a unique event showcasing the entirety of the ice cream industry

A huge assortment of ice cream varieties, equipment and supplies are showcased across the three-day event, however, this event is not just about the ice cream.

The event provides the ideal opportunity for businesses to build brand images, create and optimize business opportunities and launch new products.

Harrogate is set to welcome back the popular Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show at the Yorkshire Event Centre next month

The event is the United Kingdom’s only dedicated trade show for ice cream and this year’s Show will feature the biggest free seminars programme it has ever hosted.

Zelica Carr, CEO of the ICA and the Shows organiser, said: “We are delighted to have what we think is the most compelling seminar schedule we have ever put together.

“Sellers and makers of ice cream are facing serious business challenges in the current economic climate – and I hope that the seminars will give businesses ideas, practical help and inspiration to overcome a lot of these challenges.”

The seminar programme highlights include:

Getting More Energy Efficient (Renewable Utility Solutions Ltd) – how to focus on energy efficiencies and renewable suppliers

Ice Cream Parlour of the Year (Simon Tasker) – the ICA is launching a national competition to champion the best ice cream parlours

DIY Marketing (Simon Brookes, BoroughPR) – how to get yourself in the media

SALSA Plus Ice Cream Certification Scheme (SALSA) -this new certification is vital if you are considering wholesaling your ice cream to other retail of hospitality sector businesses

Financing a New Ice Cream Van Purchase (Mark Tilley, UK Asset Solutions) – valuable information on the finance options available

Another highlight will be an appearance by renowned Italian celebrity chef, Gennaro Contaldo, mentor to Jaime Oliver.

He will be signing copies of his brand new book, Gennaro’s Cucina, at the show on Wednesday, February 8.

Tickets for the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show at the Yorkshire Event Centre are £13 plus booking fee.

